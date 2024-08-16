Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 9,535 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 14,168,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

