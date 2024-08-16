VanEck Semiconductor ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 172,691 put options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 118,186 put options.

Shares of SMH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.71. 5,181,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

