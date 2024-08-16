Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

