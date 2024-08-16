Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Reduced by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 6.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $92.13.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.