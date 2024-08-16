Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.64

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 695533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
