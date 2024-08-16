Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.64

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 695533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

