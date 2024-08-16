Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.4% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $509.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.57 and its 200-day moving average is $481.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

