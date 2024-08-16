Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,663,000 after buying an additional 294,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,524,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

