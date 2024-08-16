Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Vaxart Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 2,380,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $133.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 920.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.06%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Vaxart Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $20,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 110.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,985,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,404,391 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

