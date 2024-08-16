Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Vaxart Price Performance
NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 2,380,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $133.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.65.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 920.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.06%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vaxart
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
