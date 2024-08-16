Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.17 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $720,502.20 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00034451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,623,262,519 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

