Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Lowered to $14.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.39. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

