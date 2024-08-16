Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.54.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $266.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.28. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

