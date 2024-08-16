Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $40.61. 13,372,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,707,240. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

