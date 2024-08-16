Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance
Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 110,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.62.
