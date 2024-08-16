Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 110,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

