Viant Technology’s (DSP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.73 million, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

