Viant Technology’s (DSP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viant Technology
Viant Technology Stock Up 6.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.