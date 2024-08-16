Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 2,689,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,202. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.