Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

