Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
