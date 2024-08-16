Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of VIRX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 1,363,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,667. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

