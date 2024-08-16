Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.40. 1,439,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,622. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average is $273.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

