Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after KeyCorp downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating. The stock traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 87485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after buying an additional 481,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

