Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:IGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.65.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.