Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

