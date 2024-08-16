Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE IDE remained flat at $10.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,602. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

(Get Free Report)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

