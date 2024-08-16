Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IDE remained flat at $10.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,602. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
