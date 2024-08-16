Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.09. 1,938,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,449,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

