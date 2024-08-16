Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.45. 19,752,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

