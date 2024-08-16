Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

