Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,969 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.26% of Waste Management worth $225,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 68,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 27,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,305. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.84 and its 200-day moving average is $206.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. CIBC decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.