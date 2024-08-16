WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WBTN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBTN

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WBTN stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEBTOON Entertainment

In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Yongsoo Kim purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,957.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,346,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.