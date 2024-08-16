Wedbush Comments on Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09).
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 69.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Further Reading
