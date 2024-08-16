Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,943 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of LSB Industries worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 84.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $555.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

