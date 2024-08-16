Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 6,812 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $69,029,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 493,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens cut their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Global Payments from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.92.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. 134,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

