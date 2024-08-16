Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 55,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 515,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

