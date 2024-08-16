Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,101 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,635,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 741,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,415 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,676. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.