Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,999,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AMR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.06. 30,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.74 and a 1 year high of $452.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

