Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,999,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
NYSE AMR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.06. 30,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.74 and a 1 year high of $452.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
