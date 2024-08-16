Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

