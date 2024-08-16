Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 622.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,077 shares of company stock worth $608,946. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $504.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.