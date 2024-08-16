Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.69 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $299.49. 55,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,794. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.95. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

