Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 581,761 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EQT were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 870,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,292. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

