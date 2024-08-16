Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 67,817 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. 14,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,262. The company has a market cap of $938.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

