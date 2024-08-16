Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,372 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.56. 31,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

