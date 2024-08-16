Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,603 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SLM were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in SLM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

SLM Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SLM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 276,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

