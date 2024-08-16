Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of IPG Photonics worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,365,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $2,687,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 382.7% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,250. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

