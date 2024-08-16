Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,470 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $13,958,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CDP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. 31,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,398. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

