Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 20,765 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,765 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 405,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $815.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

