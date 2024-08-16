Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 221 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,385 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after purchasing an additional 258,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

