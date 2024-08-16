Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 40,849 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,849 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of ESAB worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 117.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ESAB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $114.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.