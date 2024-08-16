Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 45,730 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,730 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 64,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 84,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.