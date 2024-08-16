Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,987 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Oshkosh worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.72. 10,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.