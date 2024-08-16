Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 92,914 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,914 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Amcor worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,986 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Amcor by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after buying an additional 468,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after buying an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Amcor Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. 3,021,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,756. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.