Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,711.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

