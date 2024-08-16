Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,707 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of OneMain worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneMain by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OneMain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in OneMain by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 177,993 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 67,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.