Welch Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.66. 4,014,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,271,451. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

